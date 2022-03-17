Holika Dahan celebrated with enthusiasm in the city

Public representatives come together for Holika Dahan

Aurangabad, March 17:

Ushering in the festival of colors, citizens and political leaders took part in ‘Holika Dahan’ in various areas in the city. The Holika was burnt in front of the Sansthan Ganpati Temple followed by households and at public places.

Holika Dahan celebrations were held in various areas in the city. The citizens in the old city sang bhajans and hymns in the evening. Both young and old celebrated the festival of colors by smearing each other with different colors and participated in community celebrations after the burning of Holi. Smearing colours on one another, citizens wished each other a colourful year ahead. The colors will be played from Friday morning. However, the youths in the old city were disappointed with the cancellation of the Holi procession held every year. But even though there is no procession, it has been decided to celebrate Holi with full spirit.

Holi lit in front of Sansthan Ganpati

The public representatives of the ruling and opposition parties came together and lit the traditional Holi in front of Sansthan Ganpati temple on Thursday evening. Aarti was also performed by the dignitaries. MLA Atul Save, former MP Chandrakant Khaire, Congress district president Kalyan Kale, former MLA Kishanchand Tanwani, former mayor Nandkumar Ghodele, Jagannath Kale, Zilla Vyapari Mahasangh Vijay Jaiswal and Praful Malani, Prithviraj Pawar of Ganesh Mahasangh were present.

Rathyatra, artificial tank for orphans

This year, the public representatives celebrated Holi with orphans at Gulmandi. Special Holi celebration was organized for the children of various orphanages. A procession of these children was taken out in the presence of MLA Atul Save, Former MP Chandrakant Khaire, MLC Ambadas Danve and Kishanchand Tanwani. The kids then played colour in the artificial tank.

Holi against dirty politics

The Kshitij organization lit Holi against dirty politics at Gulmandi Chowk. Placards were put up on the castor tree against dirty politics, corruption, atrocities against women, water supply department, municipal corporation. These placards attracted the attention of the citizens.