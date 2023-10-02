Homage paid to Gandhi in MGM

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Various programmes were organised at MGM Univeristy on Tuesday to celebrate Mahatma Gandhi’s Jayanti. The dignitaries paid homage to Mahatma Gandhi.

Prof Ramin Jahanbegloo from Jindal Global University, Gandhian scholar Prof M P Mathai, Prof H M Desarda, MGM’s vice chairmen Dr P M Jadhav, University vice chancellor Dr Vilas Sapkal, Registrar Dr Ashish Gadekar, Principal Dr Rekha Shelke, Dr Raju Sonawane, Rahul Khare and Shrikatn Gosawi presented Bhajans at Rukhmini Hall. Rihana Syed staged a one-act-play on the life of Kasturba Gandhi.

Meanwhile, a cleanliness drive was implemented on the campus as part of the birth anniversary celebration of Mahatma Gandhi. The students of MGM Medical College staged a street play on ‘Organ Donation.

A fashion show ‘Khadi Vasant Mahotsav 2023 ’ was also organised. Students of Journalism and Mass Communication College distributed educational stationery to the students of an orphanage. Principal Dr Rekha Shelke, Dr Asha Deshpande, Pratima Mhetre, Dr Shaily Asthana were present.