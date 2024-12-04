Homage to be paid to Dr Ambedkar near Bamu gate

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Municipal Corporation (CSMC) urged people to pay homage to Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar, at the statue located in front of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University gate on December 6 (Mahaparinirvan Din).

It may be noted that thousands of followers gather at Dr Ambedkar’s statue at Bhadkal Gate to pay homage on this day every year. However, the Public Works Department is conducting renovation works of the statue and its premises. It was shifted to another place.

So, the community members will not be able to pay homage to Dr Ambedkar at Bhadkal Gate, this year. The CSMC appealed to people to pay homage near the statue of Dr Ambedkar located in front of Bamu on December 6.

Additional commissioner of CSMC Ranjit Patil said that the required facilities would be provided at this place following the directives of administrator G Sreekanth.