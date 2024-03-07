Home buying bonanza: Mega festival kicks off today

Lokmat Property show inauguration today: Golden opportunity to buy house, flat on the auspicious occasion of Mahashivratri

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The Lokmat Property Show, a grand festival of home buying, is starting from Friday at the Lokmat Bhavan for citizens looking for a home of their choice. On the auspicious occasion of International Women's Day and Mahashivratri, the three-day Lokmat Property Show will be inaugurated by the newly appointed Collector Dr Dilip Swamy.

The Lokmat home expo to be held between March 8 to 10 at Lokmat Bhavan is considered as a right and trusted place for buyers of house, flat or plot. Due to this, there is a strong demand from the customers to hold the home exhibition twice a year. Gudi Padwa is just a few days away. On the occasion of Mahashivratri festival and International Women's Day, Collector Dr Dilip Swamy will inaugurate the expo. As the chief guest on this occasion municipal administrator G Sreekanth, Project manager Auric City (MITL) Arun Dubey, CREDAI Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar chairman Vikas Chaudhary, Chief sponsor and director Shakti Life Spaces Archit Bharuka, Powered by partner and director Viyaan Realty Vikram Bohra, Associate partner and director Suvidhi Ventures Manoj Runwal, supported Praveen Somani, managing director of Bhaishree Ventures will be the keynote speaker. Credai members and stall holders will also be present. The exhibition has stalls of more than 40 builders from Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Pune and Mumbai. Information about more than 100 construction sites of these builders as well as information about row houses, flats and plots will be available to home buyers under one roof.

Entry is free and through the back gate of Lokmat Bhavan

Lokmat home exhibition is open for all citizens from 10.30 am to 8 pm and the entry will be free. Organizers have appealed to citizens to come through the back gate of Lokmat Bhavan to visit the exhibition.