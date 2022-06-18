Horse trading in full force for assembly elections-Bamb

Aurangabad, June 18:

MLA Prashant Bamb has alleged that horse trading will be in full force for the ten seats in the State legislative assembly elections scheduled on June 20. He was speaking in a press conference held in the city on Saturday.

When quizzed about why he is still in the city, Bamb said, I am leaving for Mumbai tonight. Those MLAs who want to seek some information and training about voting have been called on priority. All MLAs will have to be present in Mumbai on June 20 at 9 am.

When quizzed whether any MLA is accompanying him on the way to Mumbai, he said that I am leaving for Mumbai on a plane with as many MLAs as possible. BJP has appointed Bamb in charge of Aurangabad district for the Lok Sabha. When asked about the candidate of his choice, he said that the party will field a candidate. There is no question of my will. In the end, it is the party that orders. He also clarified that the party does not want me to contest the Lok Sabha.