Hotel owner assaulted, robbed over a bill dispute

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

A hotel owner was brutally assaulted and robbed by four individuals after they refused to pay their food bill. The shocking incident took place at midnight recently at the Jai Malhar Hotel in Jatwada.

The owner, Haridas Mhaske, was attacked with an iron rod and a fighter stick when he asked the diners to settle their bill. The accused, identified as Sharad Janjal from Jatwada, Abhishek Shinde, and Anand Shinde, both from Begumpura and an unidentified accomplice, became aggressive and started a violent argument.

Despite being injured, Mhaske attempted to escape, but the attackers chased him down outside the hotel, continuing their assault. They then robbed him of Rs 3,000 from his pocket and issued a chilling threat, saying, "We will take you down."

A case has been registered at the Begumpura Police Station, and the investigation is underway. The incident has left locals shocked, raising concerns over safety and law enforcement in the area.