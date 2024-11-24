Hotel owner assaults customer

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

A disagreement at a hotel in Maharana Pratap Chowk led to a customer being assaulted by the hotel owner, his son and a waiter on Saturday at 9.30 pm. A case has been registered against three at MIDC Waluj police station.

The accused has been identified as Nana Galande, his son and the waiter. Kedar Sanjay Khoche (30, Ganesh Chowk, Waluj) was injured in the incident. Khoche, who works at a brick kiln, had gone to the hotel with his friend Parmeshwar Pardhe for dinner. An argument started between Khoche and the waiter over placing an order. Hotel owner Nana Galande verbally abused and slapped Khoche. Galande’s son hit Khoche on the head with a wooden stick, injuring him. The waiter also assaulted Khoche and threatened to kill him. A case was registered and further investigation is underway.