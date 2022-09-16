Hotel owner beaten up

Aurangabad, Sept 16:

Four persons have been booked for beating the owner and employees of Hotel Cloud Nine on Beed By-pass road on September 7 night. A case has been registered against the accused with Satara police station on Thursday.

Police said, accused Sachin Ingale, Yashraj Ramteke, Parag and one more person went to hotel at night for dinner. The hotel owner Pratap Soni (Chhatrapatinagar, Satara area) asked them to hurry up as it was getting late. Angry over it, the four severely beat Soni and also break a beer bottle on his head. When the employees Kunal Singh, Abhishek Patil and Kunal Rana went to rescue Soni, they also beat them.