Hotel owner father-son duo manhandles policeman

Aurangabad

A hotel owner father-son duo manhandled a policeman in Chikalthana police station and also tore his clothes for parking the police vehicle in front of the hotel. The incident occurred at Sairam in Chikalthana area on Wednesday afternoon. The name of the injured policeman is Malkhansingh Sitaram Naglod. He parked the police vehicle in front of the hotel. The owners Umesh Shivalal Jaiswal and his son asked Naglod to take the vehicle away. He tried to convince them, but they started arguing and abusing him. They then attacked him. They even tore his clothes and snatched the nameplate from the government uniform and threw it on the ground. They even threatened Naglod to kill. A case of obstructing government work has been registered against both with Cidco MIDC police station while PSI Atmaram Ghuge is further investigating the case.