Hotelier from Pachod dies in bus accident in MP

Aurangabad, July 18:

A hotelier from Pachod in Paithan tehsil died in the massive bus accident occurred in Madhya Pradesh Monday morning. The deceased has been identified as Jaggannath Hemraj Joshi (70). He was returned after leaving his wife to his native village in Rajasthan.

The bus had started from Indore (Madhya Pradesh) for Amalner on Monday. At around 9.45 am, there was a technical fault in the bus at Khalghat in Dhar District and the bus fell from a height of around 100 feet in Narmada River. In all, 13 persons met watery grave due to the flood in the river while 12 to 15 persons were taken out of the bus including Joshi. He is a native of Mohalla Mallada, Udaypur in Rajasthan and was living at Pachod for the past 40 years. On June 6, he had gone to his native village and was returning after leaving his wife there, but his life journey ended due to this massive accident. He is survived by wife, two sons, two daughters and grandchildren.