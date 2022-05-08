Hotelier killed after 2-wheeler skidding

Aurangabad, May 8:

A 50-year-old hotelier Appasaheb Maruti Salunke was killed after his motorcycle skidded and fell into a ditch opposite the Sub-centre of Electricity Company near MIDC Paithan on Sunday morning.

Appasaheb Salunke (Karmad) was going to attend a death ritual at Paithan on a two-wheeler (MH-20-DR-4075).

His vehicle skidded and fell into a ditch after he reached near the Electricity Company’s sub-centre at 10.45 am today.

He was killed in the accident while his pillion rider was injured. PSI Dilip Choure and constable Rahul Mohatmal from

MIDC Paithan Police Station reached the spot and conducted the panchama. The body of Salunke was handed over to the relatives after post-mortem at Government Hospital of Paithan.

A case of accidental death was registered with MIDC Paithan Police Station. PSI Choure under the guidance of Assistant police inspector Bhagwat Nagargoje is on the case.