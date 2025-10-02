Hours to reach CSN from Pune

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

The Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar–Pune national highway is riddled with potholes at several points, stretching travel time to nearly three times the usual.

The Nevasa–Ahilyanagar stretch, used by nearly 20,000 vehicles daily, is in severe disrepair with over 70% of the 50 km section filled with potholes, including the Bidkin area. Commuters, transporters, and industries face heavy losses as travel now takes more than 2.5 hours. Truck drivers report delays, while journeys from CSN to Pune take four hours and to Mumbai eight hours. The road has not seen major upgrades in 24 years, despite being part of NH-753F.

City entrepreneurs demand:

Immediate pothole repairs for temporary relief

Early start of widening and upgradation works with clear timelines

Full transparency on project progress

Industrialists also stress the need for a rail route and Greenfield options to ease congestion and restore safety.

-------------------

Transport – A major hurdle

Currently, there is no alternative transport route to Pune except the highway. This has reduced both the efficiency and safety of goods transport.

---------------

Red signal for tourism

With tourist season approaching, experts warn that if road conditions remain the same, the number of visitors coming from Pune and Mumbai will decline sharply.

---------------

Voices from the ground

“I recently traveled to Ahilyanagar, and the journey took me three to four hours because of extremely poor road conditions. Potholes, uneven surfaces, and lack of proper maintenance make commuting difficult and unsafe. Such conditions waste time and also put vehicles and passengers at risk. I urge the NHA to take immediate notice and implement repairs to ensure smoother and safer travel. Prompt action is essential for the convenience and safety of all road users.”

— Sunil Choudhary, Hon. Secretary, CSN First