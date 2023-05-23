House-breaking theft in Teesgaon

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

Waluj MIDC police have registered an offence against unidentified thieves on the charge of breaking into a house at Mhada Colony in Teesgaon in broad daylight and decamping with valuables of less than a lakh rupees recently.

The incident took place on May 13 afternoon. The complainant Babasaheb Jagdale stated that he was out of the station to attend a marriage of his nephew, while his wife Vanita Jagdale, two daughters and sister-in-law were at home. At 1 pm, his wife locked the house and went along with her two daughters for designing Mehendi. They returned home at 3 pm and were shocked to see the latches and lock of the door were broken, while the things in the house were scattered on the ground. The thieves broke open the almirah and fled away with gold and silver ornaments worth Rs 74,000. Further investigation is on by police.