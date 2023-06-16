House-breaking theft on Beed Bypass Road

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

Pundaliknagar police have registered a case against an unidentified gang of thieves on the charge of decamping with gold (6.5 tolas) and silver ornaments along with cash Rs 75,000 from the house of a grocery trader. The incident took place in Hariramnagar at Shantiben Housing Society on Beed Bypass Road between June 8 and 13.

The complainant Vikas Ramesh Jain stated that he had gone to Jhansi (Uttar Pradesh) to bring his wife from her parental home on June 8 and returned with her on June 13. On returning at 1.30 pm, he was shocked to see that the main door of his house was open, the latches of the main door and other doors were removed and after stepping into the house, he found that all the things were scattered on the ground. After confirming the missing valuables, Jain informed the police about the house-breaking theft.

Acting upon the information, the police inspector Rajashri Aade and assistant police inspector (API) Sheshrao Khatane conducted the inspection. The police found that the society neither has any security personnel nor has CCTV camera surveillance.

Khatane said that the police are surveying the private CCTV cameras or Smart CCTV camera surveillance to trace the thieves.

What is surprising is that the thieves entered and left the house after committing the crime from the main door only but none of the residents staying in the neighbourhood noticed the gang.