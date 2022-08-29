House burglaries in Kanchanwadi, Chaandraguptanagari

Lokmat News Network

Thieves broke into a house in Kanchanwadi area and made off with valuables worth Rs 1.20 lakh on August 21.

Police said Suhas Vinayakrao Kulkarni (Sumangal Garden, Kanchanwadi) is a driver. Between August 21 and 28, he had gone out of the station. Thieves taking advantage of the opportunity broke into the locked housed and made off with four tolas of Gold jewellry and Rs 20,000 cash, all amounting to Rs 1.20 lakh. A case has been registered with Satara police station. PSI Devidas Shelke is further investigating the case.

In another incident, thieves stole valuables from the house of a retired person at Ramtara Housing Society in Chandraguptnagari. The incident occurred between August 20 and 28.

Police said, complainant Vilas Hastak had gone out of the station with his family on August 20. The thieves stole gold jewellery and Rs 5,000 cash, all amounting to Rs 1.22 lakh kept in the cupboard. The theft was noticed when the family returned. A case has been registered with Jawaharnagar police station while PSI Vasant Shelke is further investigating the case.