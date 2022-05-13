House burgled at Zambad Estate

Aurangabad, May 13:

Thieves broke into a house at Zambad Estate in Shreynagar area and made off with articles amounting Rs 50,000. The incident came to light on Thursday afternoon.

Police said, complainant Kiran Sureshrao Mote is a retired employee of Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Ltd (MSEDCL) and lives in Zambad Estate. On May 8, he and his wife had gone out of the city. The thieves taking advantage of the opportunity, broke into his locked house and stole valuables including cash Rs 4,000, silver dish and lamp Rs 30,000, pearl neckless Rs 10,000 and silver coins Rs 3,000, all amounting Rs 50,000. On May 12, when the Mote couple returned, they noticed about the theft. A case has been registered with Osmanpura police station.