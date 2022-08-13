House burgled in Ranjangaon area

Items and ornaments worth Rs 2.5 lakh stolen

Aurangabad, Aug 13:

Thieves broke into a locked house in Ranjangaon area and decamped with gold ornaments and items worth Rs 2.5 lakh on Monday. A case has been registered in the MIDC Waluj police station.

According to police, the house belonged to Ahmed Dagdu Pathan (Mangalmurti Colony, Ranjangaon). On August 8, Pathan along with his wife and mother went to attend a funeral in Belgaon (Ambad). His kids Aamir, Sameer and daughter remained at the house. Meanwhile, they were invited to have dinner by their relatives. They then locked the house and went for dinner at 8 pm. When they returned, they noticed that the lock of the house was broken and the household items were scattered all around the house. They noticed that the thieves had stolen the gold ornaments and cash worth Rs 2.5 lakh kept in a box on the shelve of the bedroom. They informed the matter to Ahmed Pathan. Pathan immediately returned and lodged a complaint with the MIDC police. PSI Chetan Ogle is further investigating the case.