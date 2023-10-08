House burgled in Satara

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

Thieves entered a locked house and made off with valuables worth Rs 1.20 lakh in the Satara area on October 5 night. A case has been registered with the Satara police station.

According to the complaint lodged by Mukund Dhangare, thieves entered his house on October 5 and stole a gold necklace, earrings a ring and silver ornaments worth Rs 1.20 lakh.