House burgled in Waluj

Aurangabad

Thieves broke into a house in Waluj area and made off with valuable worth Rs 1.5 lakh in the wee hours on Thursday.

Police said, complainant Ranjana Dilip Dandge and her family lives in Sathenagar in Waluj area. The family members on Wednesday night went to sleep after dinner. Thieves entered the house from the back door and stole jewellery and cash from the house. The theft was noticed next morning. A case has been registered against unidentified thieves with Waluj police station while PSI Laxman Umbare is further investigating the case.