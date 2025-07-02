House looted in Noor Colony; valuables worth ₹15 lakh stolen

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

Unidentified burglars broke into a house in Noor colony and decamped with valuables worth over Rs 15 lakh between June 11 and June 30. City Chowk police have registered a case and launched an investigation.

According to the complaint lodged by Sheikh Rizwan(32, Town Hall area), the accused Sheikh Javed from Barudgarnala and his accomplices allegedly broke the house lock, looted valuables, and replaced the lock with a new one. They also sealed the doors and windows with iron sheets to prevent access. The stolen items include 50 sarees, 25 gold cards, 25 gold lockets, 100 towels, laptops, computers, LED bulbs, watches, cash worth Rs 60,000, and various household items. The total estimated value of the stolen property is over Rs 15 lakhs. Acting on the complaint, City Chowk police registered the case on July 1. The investigation has been handed over to assistant police inspector Hivrale.