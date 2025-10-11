House owner and family assaulted over rent dispute in Ranjangaon

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

A house owner, her son, and daughter were assaulted over a rent dispute in Shivneri Colony, Ranjangaon, on Friday morning.

The MIDC Waluj Police have registered a case against three accused in connection with the incident. According to the complaint filed by Meera Lahane, she was at home around 8 am along with her son Vivek and daughter Aditya, when she saw a man breaking the lock of tenant Anil Labana’s room and taking away household items. When she questioned him, he identified himself as Ganesh More, Labana’s brother-in-law, claiming he was taking the gas cylinder. Lahane told him, “Our rent is still pending. Take the items only after your brother-in-law comes.” Angered by this, Ganesh More allegedly forced his way into their house with two accomplices, abused the family, and beat them with kicks and punches. When Vivek and Aditya tried to intervene, the accused threatened to kill them. Following the assault, the Lahane family lodged a complaint at the MIDC Waluj Police Station. Police have registered a case against Ganesh More and his two accomplices under charges of assault, trespassing, verbal abuse, and criminal intimidation. Further investigation is underway.