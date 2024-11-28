House robbed, cash and jewellry stolen

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

A trader’s house was broken into while he was out of town with his wife and child, and a thief made off with cash worth Rs 25,000 and jewellry valued at Rs 90,000. The incident took place between November 25 and 27 in the Jaladhara Colony area of Cidco N-1.

The complainant, Prashant Pawar, was at Jaferabad along with his wife and child on Monday, November 25. On Wednesday morning at around 9 am, he received a call from the neighbour that the lock of his house had been broken and the door was open. When he rushed back to his house, he found everything in disarray. The miscreant had broken open the cupboard locker and stolen 6 pairs of earrings, 5 rings, 6 "Nag Om" (ornamental pieces), a gold chain for a child, silver bangles, bracelets and Rs 25,000 in cash. The total value of the items stolen is approximately Rs 90,000. A case has been registered at the MIDC CidcoPolice Station.