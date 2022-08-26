Household articles gutted due to gas leakage

Aurangabad, Aug 26:

The household articles were gutted in a fire caught due to gas cylinder leakage while putting a regulator on it in Padampura area on Friday morning. A woman sustained hand burns in the incident. The fire brigade jawans rushed and gained control over the fire.

In a house Manoj Barandwar near Sant Rohidas Chowk in Padampura, Sarlabai Barandwar was putting regulator on a gas cylinder when a fire broke out due to gas leakage. She sustained burns on hand and she came out of the house shouting.

The fire brigade on receiving information rushed to the spot and extinguished the fire.

Household articles including Showcase, TV, Fridge, mobile phone, cloths and other amounting to Rs 2 lakh reduced to ashes. The fire brigade officer R K Sure, D D Salunke, S B Narke, H Y Ghuge, Shivsamba Kalyankar, Parmeshwar Salunke, Subhash Dudhe and others extinguished the fire.