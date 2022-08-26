How sedative pills obtained without prescription?

Lokmat News Network

Aurangabad, Aug 26:

The sedative pills, Nitrosun, locally known as ‘Button’ are obtained easily in the city and surrounding areas and it has become a challenge for the police administration to gain control over it. The State Commission of Protection of Child Rights has questioned over it the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) on how sedative pills can be obtained without doctors’ prescription. The chairperson of the commission Sushiben Shah and members during their two-day visit to the city interacted with the newsmen on Friday.

Shah said, the commission was not set up for the past two years and hence several issues regarding information, execution of action and control were pending. Nitrosun pills is a medicine and are sold in large quantities. However, the record of these pills should be maintained in the medical stores. It is not proper to give these medicines to anyone. To know about the action executed regarding the illegal sale of a button, the commission called the deputy commissioner of the FDA. He told that raids were conducted at 12 places. There are around 6,000 medical stores in the city and the surrounding areas and their responsibility is on only five drug inspectors, FDA informed the commission.

The commission directed FDA that all the medical stores should have updated information about the sale of Nitrosun tablets.

The commission discussed various issues with the district collectorate officers including NGOs, help from the police, POCSO Act, staff shortage, funds provided by District Planning Committee (DPC) and others.

Shah also directed that all the seats reserved under the Right to Education (RTE) Act should be filled in the schools. A discussion regarding RTE admissions was held with the education officer. A post of children’s friend will be created, who will communicate with the children and will help the police in registering FIRs, Shah mentioned.

Three percent of funds of the DPC is reserved for child welfare. A meeting will be held with all the district collectors in the division to discuss the expenditure of these funds, Shah said.