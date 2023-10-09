HPO sets on a new milestone

Head Post Office dispatched documents to vehicle-owners staying in the jurisdiction of RTO offices in eight districts of Marathwada and other major cities like Pune, Pimpri Chinchwad, Ahmednagar, Nashik and Jalgaon.

Rafique Aziz

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

Here is good news as the Department of Post (DoP) and Department of Transport (DoT) have geared up to deliver the permanent Driving License (DL) and Registration Certificate (RC) to the vehicle-owners, for the past one month.

The city Head Post Office (HPO) had delivered over 3.54 lakh vehicle documents, so far.

The senior postmaster (HPO) Mohd. Shakeel Shaikh said,“The dispatch of RTO’s Smart RC-DL started in mid-September. The HPO is dispatching an average of 15,000 (RC and DL) daily in different RTOs in Maharashtra. In the last one month (from September 11 to October 7), our HPO has dispatched more than 3.54 lakh vehicle documents provided to us by the city Regional Transport Office (RTO).”

There are 51 RTO offices in Maharashtra. The vehicle registration series starts from MH 01 to MH 51. The responsibility of delivering RC and DL has been assigned to three HPOs - Mumbai, Aurangabad and Nagpur. Each HPO has been given the responsibility of delivering documents in the jurisdiction of 17 RTOs. The HPOs are provided RC and DL by three Regional Transport Offices (Mumbai, Aurangabad and Nagpur), it is learnt.

Aurangabad to HPO sources, the jurisdiction consists of RTO office of

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar (erstwhile Aurangabad ), Jalna, Parbhani, Beed, Hingoli, Latur, Dharashiv (erstwhile Osmanabad), Nanded, Pune, Nashik, Pimpri Chindwad, Ahmednagar, Baramati, Dhule, Jalgaon etc.

Features of Smart Card

Through a tender process the state government shortlisted Karnataka’s Manipal Technologies Limited (Card Division) for printing the driving license (DL) and registration certificate (RC) in the form of smart cards. The target has been set to print 75,000 smart cards daily through the centres at Mumbai, Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar and Nagpur. It is hoped that each centre will efficiently print 25000 cards daily.

Are you an organ donor?

The smart card is Blue in colour. It replaces the old chip with QR Code. The front portion of the card has details like name, date of birth, address and blood group of the vehicle-owner and whether he/she is an organ donor.

The back portion of the card has QR Code and validity of the license and vehicle and other necessary information, said the RTO sources.