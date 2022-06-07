HSC result to be declared today; 1.65 L candidates appeared in A’bad divi

Aurangabad, June 7:

The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) will announce the HSC result online at 1 pm, on June 8. The Divisional Secretary of the State Board made this announcement today.

More than 1.65 lakh HSC students from 1360 schools and junior colleges of Aurangabad, Jalna, Beed, Hingoli and Parbhani in the Aurangabad division, took the March/April 2022 session examinations between March 4 and April 7.

There were 408 centres in the five districts. The students will be able to take admissions to higher education courses after the result’s declaration.

Box

End of anxiety of 14 L students

Nearly 14.85 students from the nine divisions of the State including Aurangabad, Latur, Nashik, Nagpur, Kokan, Ratnagiri, and Amravati, appeared for the examinations at 9,635 centres. The declaration of the result on Wednesday will end their anxiety. The collective passing percentage of all the nine divisions of the State was 99.63 per cent in 2021 while in 2020, it was 90.66 per cent.

Box

Where to check?

The Board will release the result on seven websites so that students should not face any inconvenience while accessing it. The students can take a printout of the obtained marks. Following are the seven portals for accessing the result;

--https://lokmat.news18.com

---www.mahresult.nic.in

---www.hscresult.mkcl.org

--https://hsc.mahresults.org.in

--https://www.indiatoday.in/education-today/results

--https://mh12.abpmajha.com

--https://www.tv9marathi.com/board-result-registration-for-result-marksheet-12th

Box

--Students will get other statistics along with the result on the link (www.mahresult.nic.in)

--The collective result of junior colleges will be available on the portal

(www.mahahsscboard.in)

Box

Process of marks recounting

The Board has announced that the students can recount the marks and obtain a xerox copy of answer books by applying from June 10 onwards. They will have to apply on the link (http://verification.mh-hsc.ac.in) or through the schools. They need to pay the fee online.

Box

Marksheet to be given on June 17

The MSBSHSE will make available mark-sheet at the higher secondary schools and junior colleges to the candidates at 3 pm, on June 17.