HSC result to be out today

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) will declare the result of HSC online, at 1 pm on May 21.

It may be noted that the State Board conducted the examinations in the nine divisions of the State including Aurangabad, Nashik, Pune, Latur, Mumbai, Nagpur and Amravati. More than 14 lakh students took the examinations across the State between February 21 and March 19.

Over 1.68 lakh students appeared last year in the division. This year, over 1.79 lakh candidates from 1408 junior colleges and higher secondary schools of Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Beed, Jalna, Hingoli and Parbhani districts which fall within the jurisdiction of the division of Board took the examinations at 449 centres.

Students can access the result

The students can access their marks on the portals and take a print-out of the result on the following links;

1.mahresult.nic.in

2.http://hscresult.mkcl.org

3.www.mahahsscboard.in

4. https://results.digilocker.gov.in

5.www.tv9marathi.com

6.http://results.targetpublications.org

Digilocker App

The State Government has also made available the facility to store digital mark sheets in ‘Digilocker App.

Besides the result, other information and statistics will be made available on the portal(www.mahresult.nic.in)while junior colleges will get collective results on the link (www.mahahsscboard.in).