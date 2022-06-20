HSC-SSC supplementary exams schedule declared

Aurangabad, June 20:

The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) announced the schedule of HSC and SSC supplementary examinations. The State Board declared the result of HSC and SSC on June 8 and 17 respectively.

Those who have failed in one or more subjects or wish to take benefit from the class improvement scheme (CIS) will appear for the examinations.

The secretary of MSBSHSE Dr Ashok Bhosale said that the process of submitting of online application form for the examinations had already begun.

Box

Nearly 15 K SSC-HSC candidates to take exam

A total of 1.77 lakh candidates registered for the SSC while 96.33 per cent (1.70 lakh) were declared passed in the division. This means around 6,500 failed candidates will have to register for the supplementary examinations.

Nearly 8,348 candidates failed in the HSC examinations. Over 1.64 lakh candidates had appeared in the five districts of the region while 1.56 lakh (94.97 per cent) were declared passed.

Box

Schedule of the HSC and SSC written examinations is as follows;

Standard----------------------------date--

--HSC general and bifocal----between July 21 and August 12

--HSC Vocational--------------between July 21 and August 8

--SSC------------------- between July 27 and August 12.

Box

Practical & oral examination timetable

The State Board will conduct the practical, oral and internal tests of students in July and August;

The practical & oral examination timetable is as follows;

Standard----------------------------date

--HSC oral & practical-----------July 20 to August 8

--SSC oral and practical---------July 26 to August 12