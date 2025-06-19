HSC & SSC supplementary exams to begin next week
June 19, 2025
Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) will conduct the supplementary HSC and SSC examinations next week.
The result of HSC and SSC February-March 2025 was declared last month. With a view to avoiding educational loss of students, the State Board conducts the supplementary examination immediately after the result. A total of 9,147 candidates from the five districts of the Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar of MSBSHSE registered for the HSC and SSC examinations.
The HSC students will appear for the examination at 22 centres in the division from June 24 to July 16 while SSC students will take their papers at 27 centres from June 24 to July 8.
District Exam Center (SSC-HSC)---- Student Number (SSC-HSC
Chh Sambhajinagar--- 09---05-------- 1145--1444
Beed--------04----04 ------------------ 0499---0597
Parbhani-- 06--06-------------------- 0826---1494
Jalna--------05--04------------------- 0819----1185
Hingoli---- 03---03------------------ 0471----- 0667
Total :------27---22----------------- 3760------ 5387
The divisional office of the MSBSHSE has appointed counsellors to provide counselling at the district level in order to relieve the stress of the candidates during the examination period. Students take extreme actions like suicide due to fear of failing in the exam. The list of names and mobile phone numbers of the counsellors are as follows.
District----Name and address of counsellor-------Mobile No
--Chh Sambhajinagar- Ghule Dnyaneshwar Panditrao--9850802022
--Beed------------------Mutkule S.P------------------9689640500
--Jalna--------------------- S.T.Pawar----------------9405913800
--Parbhani---------------P M Sonawane-------------9422178101
--Hingoli-----------------Khillare S G----------------9011594944Open in app