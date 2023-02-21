HSC students suprised to see errors in English subject paper

Aurangabad: The HSC students were surprised to see errors in the first paper of the examination within the jurisdiction of the Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) on Tuesday. The State Board is conducting the examination between February 21 and March 21. The students took their first paper of English subject today.

However, the students were worried about errors in question number three. There were three sub-questions (A3, A4 and A5) in question third which is devoted to poetry. Each of them carries two marks. The sub-question sections have instructions for the examination than questions.

Meanwhile, 1.68 lakh students are appearing for the examinations at 430 centres in the five districts of Aurangabad division.

Following the demands of students and parents, the State Board gave extra time for the examination. The duration of the examination was between 11 am and 2 pm while they attempted the first paper between 11 am and 2.10 pm. The second session was from 3 pm to 6.10 pm.

6 marks should be given

Ravindra Patil, the English subject teacher from Deogiri College said that students were confused as the third question that was devoted to the poetry was incomplete. “Those students who put just question number will have to be given marks,” he added.

Students to get 6 marks for errors

According to MSBSHSE sources, the students are likely to get full marks (six) for the error in the question. The sources said that the students were given marks for the errors in the papers in the past too.

Moderators, subject experts meeting held today due to boycott

Secretary of MSBSHSE Anuradha Oak clarified that a joint meeting of subject experts and divisional chief moderators of the Board was to be held on Tuesday, but, it did not take place because of teachers' boycott for their demands.

The joint meeting will be organised again in the coming days. The students will be given marks for errors in English subject on the basis of a joint -report,” she added.