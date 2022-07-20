HSC supplementary exam to begin today

Aurangabad, July 20:

The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) will conduct the HSC July-August supplementary examinations from July 21 to August 12.

A total of 2575 candidates have registered for the examination.

The candidates will take the examination at 21 centres in the Aurangabad division including four in Aurangabad and Beed each while six in Parbhani. A total of 20 custodians were appointed for the centres.

Box

1,926 registered for SSC exams

A tola of 1,926 candidates registered for the SSC supplementary examinations in the five districts of the region. The State Board will hold the examination at 25 centres between July 27 and August 12. The MSBSHSE appointed 25 regulators for the centres.