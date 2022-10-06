Hubby, six other in-laws booked for torturing, demanding dowry of Rs 7 lakh to buy car

Aurangabad, Oct 6:

Satara police have registered an offence against hubby and six other in-laws on the charge of

beating and harassing a married woman for want of a dowry of Rs 7 lakh to buy a car on the occasion of Dussehra festival.

The complainant woman is an engineer by profession. She and Amol Namdeo Adhave (Sahyadrinagar, in Satara Parisar) tied their nuptial knot through a registered marriage on August 3, 2020. After spending a few days of married life happily, the in-laws told her to bring in Rs 5 lakh to construct the house. The victim’s father gave some money to evade the harassment of his daughter. However, the harassment did not end. Instead, the complainant was being beaten up continuously. In the meantime, the company sent Amol to Singapore. Hence he forced his wife to resign and the duo left for abroad. Amol continued to torture his wife on

foreign land also. Suddenly, Amol made a

plan and the couple landed in India on September 28. He told his wife to go to her

parents and bring money to buy a four-wheeler on the occasion of the Dussehra festival. After four days, the complainant and her father came to the in-law's house. The victim’s father tried to convince the in-laws of his daughter but was in vain. Instead, they meted out insulting treatment to him. Hence the complainant’s father left the house leaving his daughter with the in-laws. After some time, her husband, father-

in-law Namdeo, brother-in-law Rahul, brother-in-law (husband of her husband’s sister) Sidharth Jamdhade, mother-in-law and sister-in-laws (wife of her brother-in-law and sister of her husband), all of them beat her mercilessly. The complainant contacted the control room on 112 for help, but her in-laws snatched away the mobile phone. Later on, on the second day, the police officers of Satara Police Station intervened in the case. They called the family members of in-laws to the police station. The police gave the victim a

medical memo and hand her over to her parents. The police registered offence against seven persons of the in-laws. Further investigation is on by PSI Shankar Shirsat.