Huge response to Karan Kothari Jewellery exhibition on the first day

Aurangabad, May 6:

Karan Kothari Jewellers, a four-time National Jewellery Award winner from Nagpur, received a good response from customers on Friday. The exhibition was inaugurated by Ashu Darda, founder president of Lokmat Sakhi Manch at Welcome Hotel Rama International on Jalna road.

Director Pradip Kothari said in a press conference that Karan Kothari Jewelers has been working in Nagpur for the last 44 years. At present there are 5 showrooms in Nagpur and Chandrapur. We held the jewellery exhibition here for the first time. The exhibition will be held from May 6 to 8. There was a great response from the customers on the first day. Jewellery made by combining traditional ornaments with modern designs is becoming the first choice of women. Gold, diamonds and fusion type jewellery are becoming more and more desirable. We have already earned the trust of over 4 lakh customers as we provide modern designs, quality jewellery and after sales service to our customers. The exhibition will be open from 10.30 am to 8 pm. Kothari appealed to the consumers here to take advantage of this exhibition. Seema Kothari and Rishabh Kothari were present on this occasion. Dr Anjali Karad, Anjali Save, Alpa Jain, Manisha Bhansali and others were present on the occasion.