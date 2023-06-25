Hundreds of devotees pull Jagannath Rath

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

International Society for Krishna Consciousness (ISKCON) organised ‘Bhagwan Jagannath Rath Yatra’ at two places in the city on Sunday amid the prayers ‘Jagannath Swami Nayanpath Gami, Bhay Tumhi’ and slogans of ‘Bol Jagannath, Jai Jagannath’. The devotees pull the Jagannath Rath.

ISKCON Central branch

ISKCON Central Branch organised a rath yatra from Paithan Gate. The women devotees drew attractive Rangoli on the yatra route and flowers were showered on the rath at various places. Devotees including women and men were dressed in traditional attire. In the front, youths were dancing to the tune of the Bhajan ‘Hare Krishna, Hare Rama’. The yatra passed through Tilak Path, Aurangpura, Mahatma Phule Chowk, Nirala Bazar, Samarthnagar, Savarkar Chowk, Vivekanand College and reached to ISKCON Madhuban on Adalat Road.

16 feet high Rath

ISKCON Vedik Education and Culture Centre organised a Rath Yatra from Varud Phata on Sunday. The 16 feet high Rath attracted the attention of all. The idols of Bhagwan Jagannath, Balbhadra and Shubhadra Mata were placed in the chariot. The Yatra passed through various localities in the Varud Phata area and reached ISKCON VECC temple. Later, Dr Gopalkrishna Prabhu narrated the Jagannath story. Mahaprasada was held for the devotees.