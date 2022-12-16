Hundreds of industrial machinery and devices under one roof

AISA engineering expo begins at Ayodhyanagri ground

Aurangabad: Safety equipment for factory workers along with various helmets, goggles, ropes, safety jackets, other equipment and live demonstrations of various machinery have been made available in the ‘AISA Engineering Expo 2022’ organised by the Aurangabad Industrial Suppliers Association (AISA) at the Ayodhyanagari ground on railway station road on Friday.

The expo was inaugurated by the cooperation minister Atul Save. Speaking on the occasion, Save said that the industrial development of Aurangabad started in the 80s. Initially there were railway stations and Chikalthana MIDC. The Waluj, Paithan, Shendra and now through DMIC the city is looking to reach new heights of development. Entrepreneurs here are working efficiently to meet the needs of the country as well as the world. This exhibition will be of great help for the development of the industries. CII state chairman Sriram Narayanan said that Aurangabad has created the entire capacity and environment to take a big leap for industrial development. At such a time this exhibition has provided a great opportunity to showcase the industrial products of Aurangabad, Marathwada and across the state to the whole world. AISA president Dumne mentioned that the city and industries will benefit greatly from the exhibition. Secretary Dattatray Bedade, project head Milind Umdikar, Satish Mandole, Virendra Johari were present.

Engineering related machinery on display

There are stalls related to engineering, machine tools, automation and robotics, plastics and polymers, electrical and electronics, Industry 4.0, industrial safety, test and measuring instruments, Power and green energy. Apart from this, a food court with a variety of food stalls is also on display.