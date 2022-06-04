Hundreds of non-Marathi medium teachers upset over training language

Aurangabad, June 4:

Hundreds of teachers of Urdu, Gujarati, English and Kannada languages are upset as they are being given training for selection grade and senior grade scales in Marathi medium.

According to details, the State Council of Educational Research and Training (SCERT) started conducting online training for teachers from June 1. A total of Rs 2000 fees were collected from each teacher.

Around 95,000 teachers from across the state registered for the training.

Significantly, teachers of Urdu, Gujarati, English and Kannada are upset over getting training in Marathi. Teachers' unions told this newspaper that concepts should be cleared during the training.

“The concepts should be cleared in the medium of teachers training as it helps to understand them easily.

The teachers should be allowed to take the test and practice in their mother tongue,” they said.

The unions said the teachers are facing difficulties in online training during the last three days, so, an offline mode should be adopted.

They also demanded that the fee of those teachers who could not pay online due to the technical problem should be accepted now and admitted for the training.

Akhil Bhartiya Urdu Shikshak Sangh led by its general secretary Sajid Ahmed, Maharashtra Rajya Juni Pension Hakka Sanghatna led by spokesman Shaikh Abdul Rahim submitted memoranda to the director of SCERT demanding training in teachers’ mother tongue. A copy of the memoranda was also sent to the School Education Minister.