Hundreds of Ph D aspirants waiting eagerly for admission's confirmation

Aurangabad, Jan 22:

Hundreds of selected students within the jurisdiction of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University have been waiting to confirm Ph D admissions.

It may be noted that the university conducted a presentation of more than 6,000 candidates for Ph D admission from September to November. Bamu declared the provisional list in the first week of the current month. On clearing 140 objections, the final and selection list of 31 subjects of four faculties was declared this week. The names of some of the subjects are Environmental Science, Home Science, Geography, Commerce, Microbiology, Dramatics, Public Administration, Business Administration, Statistics, Physical Education, History, Economics, Political Science, Psychology, Sociology, Zoology, Marathi, Physics, Hindi, Mathematics, Urdu, Law and English. The selected students have been waiting to confirm their admissions by completing the further process.

Notification for further process may be issued on Jan 24

After the selection, candidates need to submit a copy of the synopsis, guides consent letter, documents in the Ph D section. But its notification was not issued yet. When the contacted director of Board of Examinations and Evaluation Dr Ganesh Manza said that they would issue notification for the further process on January 24.

Students need to take signature of DRC or RAC

The university allotted research guides to the teachers of the colleges which have research centres. The colleges which do not have a research centre can get affiliated with the nearest centres. So, the students who have guides from the colleges need to take the signature of the research guide, chairman and supervisors of the Research Advisory Committee (RAC) nominated by the vice-chancellor. Those students whose guides were allotted university departments as a research centre or students who will research the department’s research guide will have to take the signature of the research guide and Department Recognition Committee (DRC).

RACs in 34 colleges

The university appointed RAC in 34 colleges within its jurisdiction. The highest number of RACs are in Aurangabad (20) followed by Beed (eight), Jalna (six) and Osmanabad (four). Each RAC comprises the chairman, supervisor (I and II).