Hurdles in Gharkul scheme continues

Aurangabad, Jan 1:

Several beneficiaries without homes are refrained from the government Gharkul scheme due to the stringent eligibility conditions in the scheme. If the person is homeless or living in a hut are the beneficiaries of the scheme but possesses a two-wheeler, phone, refrigerator and his salary is more than Rs 10,000 then he can be ineligible for the scheme.

The District rural development machinery is presently preparing a waiting list of the beneficiaries of the Pradhanmantri Avas Scheme. The gramsabha in the rural areas has been given the rights to choose the beneficiaries to get them pakka house of their own. However, several homeless or without pakka houses are refrained from the benefits due to the crucial eligibility criteria. The proposals of the applicants having two-wheelers, three-wheelers, phone, fridge, 2.5 acres orchard land, having irrigation wells, having more than 7.5 acres dry farm lands have been claimed ineligible for the benefit of the scheme. It is mandatory for the gramsabha to consider 21 provisions in the scheme while selecting the beneficiary.

Out of the 865 grampanchayats in the district, the list of beneficiaries include 2,22,841 persons, of which 38,106 have been declared ineligible. Zilla Parishad CEO Nilesh Gatne has directed all block development officers to exclude the names of the ineligible applicants from the list. Similarly, the work of the 12,436 houses sanctioned in the district should be completed by March 31, Gatne directed.