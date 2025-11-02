Husband and wife killed in road accident while on their way to attend a funeral

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

A speeding vehicle fatally hit a couple riding a two-wheeler on their way to attend a relative’s funeral. The accident occurred around 9 am on Sunday on the Vaijapur–Gangapur road near Chorvaghlgaon.

The deceased have been identified as Alimoddin Shah (53) and his wife Amina Shah (46), residents of Bhendala in Gangapur tehsil. Police said the Shah couple was heading to Mhaski in Vaijapur tehsil to attend a funeral when an unidentified vehicle rammed into their two-wheeler near Chorvaghlgaon. Both died on the spot. Vahed Pathan rushed them to the sub-district hospital in Vaijapur by ambulance, but doctors declared them dead on arrival. Their bodies were sent for post-mortem examination. A case has been registered at the Veergaon police station. The Shah couple is survived by a son and two daughters.