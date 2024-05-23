Husband sentenced to life imprisonment for murdering wife over character suspicion

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Sheikh Usman Sheikh Ismail (44), a resident of Kasambari Darga, Padegaon, has been sentenced to life imprisonment and fined Rs 25,000 for the murder of his wife, Najneen. The verdict was delivered by Sessions Judge SA Sinha on Thursday. In case of non-payment of the fine, Usman will serve an additional year in prison.

The court directed that the fine be paid as compensation to the couple’s children. Additionally, the District Legal Service Authority has been ordered to provide compensation to the children as per the relevant rules.

The case was initiated by Syeda Begum Syed Mahmood Ali, Najneen's mother. As per information, Najneen and Usman had been married for 17 years and lived in the Kasambari Dargah area with their two sons and three daughters for six years. Najneen frequently quarreled with Usman due to suspicions about his character.

On the afternoon of August 17, 2019, while alone in their room, Usman strangled Najneen with a nylon rope. He subsequently surrendered at the Chawani police station, confessing to the crime. The charge sheet was filed by then PSI Ganesh Suravase. Additional public prosecutor Satish Mundwadkar presented the statements of 11 witnesses during the trial.