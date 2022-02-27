Husband threw wife from balcony

Aurangabad, Feb 27:

A husband severely beat and threw his wife from the balcony on suspicion of her character in Cidco Waluj Mahanagar on Friday evening. The wife is seriously injured while a case has been registered against the husband.

Manisha Rajendra Ghuge (32) from Cidco Waluj Mahanagar works as counselor in a government hospital while her husband Rajendra runs a transport business.

On Friday, Manisha was late coming home from the work. When she came home at around 6 pm, Rajendra quarreled with her alleging that she has an affair. He abused and beat her severely and later threw her out of the balcony. The nearby residents rushed her to the government hospital. A case has been registered against Rajendra Ghuge with Waluj MIDC police while ASI Vasant Jivde is further investigating the case.