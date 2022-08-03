Husband turns thief to treat sick wife, stoles batteries, wheel caps, DVD LE

Aurangabad: The case of theft of batteries, wheel caps, LEDs, DVD LE, jacks from the four wheelers that the husband had installed in the area to treat his sick wife has come to light. Inspector Bramha Giri informed that the Mukundwadi police arrested the accused after a case was registered in this matter.

In Mukundwadi Thane, Vishnu Tawar reported the theft of tires, wheel caps, LEDs, DVDs and other materials from a four-wheeler on July 31. After registering a case based on this complaint, Inspector Giri got information that a person had come to Ramnagar in Mukundwadi to sell the goods of four-wheelers. Accordingly, a team of Special Squad Sub-Inspector Balasaheb Aher, Havaldar Narsingh Pawar, Babasaheb Kamble, Manohar Gite, Santosh Bhanuse, Anil Thore, Ganesh Wagh and Shyam Adhe was sent to arrest the accused. A person was seen walking around Ramnagar area with car wheel cap, jack. So after getting rid of it, he tried to escape by taking advantage of the darkness. However, the police chased and caught him.

The arrested accused has been identified as Arun Yashwantrao Kunte (40, Rajnagar, Mukundwadi). After being detained and interrogated, he confessed to stealing the materials from the cars as he did not have money for the treatment of his sick wife. Inspector Giri informed that the stolen material worth Rs 1 lakh 1 thousand 800 was recovered from him by the police. Further investigation was conducted by constable Digambar Dharbale.