Husband’s suicide attempt shocks Waluj

Chhatrapati Sambhajingar

A 24-year-old man, distraught over marital disputes and rejection by his wife, attempted suicide from Khavda Hill on Sunday afternoon. The incident, witnessed by travellers on the Dhule-Solapur highway, created panic as the man was seen shouting and gesturing from the hilltop.

The onlookers promptly informed the police, and Inspector Krishna Shinde dispatched a team to the scene. The man, a resident of Ayodhyanagar in Bajajnagar, had been having regular arguments with his wife. On the advice of her brothers, the wife had insisted on renting a house in the Jogeshwari area, where the couple started living with their 1.5-year-old daughter. A couple of days before the incident, the wife called her husband to inquire about his whereabouts. Dissatisfied with his response, another argument ensued, followed by a physical assault by her brother, despite receiving treatment at GMCH, the man’s attempt to reconcile the next day ended with further rejection and another assault by his brother-in-law. Frustrated and despondent, he decided to end his life, climbing Khavda Hill to make a desperate statement.

The incident attracted a large crowd on the Dhule-Solapur highway, with many filming the man on their mobile phones. The rescue team, comprising officers Sharad Vetale, Yashwant Bobde, Hanumant Thoke, and Suresh Bhise, intervened just in time. “We assured him that his wife would reconcile and calmed him down,” said an officer. Using ropes, they pulled him to safety. After counselling at the police station, the man was released. The incident has sparked discussions about the emotional toll of strained relationships and the importance of mental health support in such situations.