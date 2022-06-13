Husbands, to get rid of wives pay obeisance to Pipal tree

Aurangabad, June 13:

Husbands affected by torture from wives on Monday paid obeisance to Pipal tree by orbiting around it at Karodi Ashram in Gangapur tehsil on Monday praying the God for getting rid of quarreling wives.

The Pipal Purnima was celebrated in the Ashram on Monday. The husbands made 108 clockwise and 108 anti-clockwise orbits to the Pipal tree praying to get rid of their quarrelsome wives by reciting poems and singing Aartis and folk songs. They prayed that their wives should get wisdom.

The president of the Ashram Adv Bharat Phullare, Bhausaheb Salunke, Pandurang Gandule, Somnath Manal, Charansingh Ghusinge, Bhikan Chandan, and others. Adv Phullare has started an ashram for the husbands affected by the torture of the wives at Karodi on Mumbai - Nagpur Highway. Presently, five such persons are living in the Ashram and the administration has the registration of 9,600 such affected husbands from all over the country. Legal advice, counseling, and remedy for mental stress are provided in the Ashram. Every year, on Vat Purnima, women pay obeisance to the Banyan tree for their husbands. But, on the eve of Vat Pournima Pipal Purnima is celebrated in the Ashram to take the misery of the husbands to the society. The husbands also need legal security from their wives and the matter is being pursued at the government level, said Adv Phullare.