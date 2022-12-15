Hydro energy will be generated from sea water

Dr Prahlada Rama Rao: First Padma festival begins in the city

Aurangabad: We are getting cheap fuel from Russia, so our need for energy is getting fulfilled. However, if cheap fuel is not available in the future, petrol may go up to Rs 200 a litre. Due to this, India is striving for alternative energy generation. Hydro energy can be generated using sea water. This will soon be successful and in the future vehicles will run on seawater, industries will use this energy, said Dr Prahlada Rama Rao, former defense researcher and missile scientist.

He was speaking at the inauguration of the five-day 'Padma Festival' organized by Dnyanyadnya Foundation on Thursday at Vande Mataram sabhagruha. Cooperation minister Atul Save inaugurated the festival.

Dr Rama Rao said that the 'BrahMos' missile jointly developed by Russia and India is the best in the world and India has now become a missile exporting country. Missiles like Agni, Akash, BrahMos, and submarine missiles were not sold by other countries. However, we have advanced by developing missile technology. India is now developing technologically advanced missiles for all three forces. Interestingly, now other countries want to buy these missiles from India. Three countries of the world have registered a demand for these missiles. The Indian-made Tejas aircraft is also in demand. Former High Court Judge Ravindra Borde, director of Maulana Azad institute AG Khan, Dr Unmesh Takalkar, Milind Kelkar and others were present.

Self-sufficient in cheap nuclear energy

The technology used to produce hydrogen energy in America and France is expensive. However, India is working on cheap hydrogen energy technology using domestic resources. Hydrogen can be isolated and used for energy generation by nuclear fusion process on sea water. Wewill soon be self-sufficient in terms of energy, said Dr Rao.