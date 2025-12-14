Hydro test of main water pipeline near jackwell successful

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

The work of constructing a water intake centre (jackwell) at the Jayakwadi dam to quench the city’s thirst has reached its final stage. On Sunday, hydro testing of the main 2,500 mm diameter water pipeline near the jackwell was carried out. Water pressure was raised to 31 kg, which, according to sources from the Maharashtra Jeevan Pradhikaran, was better than the prescribed quality standards.

Hydraulic testing of the main water pipeline up to a length of 750 metres on the jackwell approach bridge was conducted successfully. During the test, water pressure was maintained up to 450 mm. To bring water from the Jayakwadi dam to the jackwell using the siphon method, six iron bridges have been installed, with two pipes of 300 mm diameter laid on each bridge. Work on completing five 50-metre gaps on the main water pipeline is still pending. Installation of six out of eight butterfly valves also remains to be completed. Officials claimed that work is underway to complete all remaining tasks by December 20. Sources said that trial supply of 200 MLD of water will begin from December 25.

Photo caption:

Hydro testing of the main water pipeline at Jayakwadi dam was conducted, during which water pressure was raised up to 31 kg.