‘Hydroponics’ by students at Wockhardt Global

Aurangabad, June 24: Wockhardt Global School (WGS) organized its Xplore-3.0 Science exhibition with a view to bring a level of awareness among future citizens, youth of the 21st century taking into consideration four major Sustainable Development Goals - good health and well-being, clean water and sanitation, sustainable cities and communities and climate action.

The WGS inaugurated its most anticipated project ‘Hydroponics also called aquaculture, nutriculture, soilless culture, or tank farming. The project was taken up in alignment with SDG goal of zero hunger.

This project will develop among students entrepreneur characteristics like ability to take risks, innovation, vision and leadership quality. The project was inaugurated by principal Uma Mohandas. The brief introduction was given by Dr Farhat Khan and Mahesh Khandagale. The project will be carried out throughout the year by the students of grade VI to VIII. This project will create a group of warriors for Clean and Green Aurangabad- Smart City.