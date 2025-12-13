Hyva owner kidnapped, assaulted by four unidentified men at petrol pump

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

An incident occurred in broad daylight on Friday at a petrol pump on the Sajapur–Dhule–Solapur Road, where four unidentified men allegedly assaulted and abducted the owner of a Hyva vehicle by forcibly pushing him into a car.

Hyva driver Salim Shaikh (35, Rajangaon Dadga, Paithan tehsil), has filed a complaint. Salim works as a driver on a Hyva owned by Aziz Shaikh (MH-17-LX-4898). On December 12 around 1.30 pm, Salim and Aziz were present at a petrol pump in Sajapur when four unknown men arrived in a car (MH-20-FH-5050). While discussing something related to the car, the men suddenly abused and assaulted Aziz Shaikh. When Salim tried to intervene, the attackers forced Aziz into their car and fled towards the Karodi toll naka. Salim later informed Aziz’s wife, Shabana Shaikh, at their home near Hanuman Temple in Sajapur. Both then approached the police station and lodged a complaint. Police have registered a case of kidnapping and assault and have launched a search for the four accused. Further investigation is underway.