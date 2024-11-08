I am not someone who snatches jobs from the Youth, but someone who provides them

"I don’t take bribes, nor am I someone who takes away jobs from the youth. Instead, I am someone who provides employment opportunities for them. Your MLA has been honored with the President’s Award," said Sanjay Shirsat, the Mahayuti (Grand Alliance) candidate for the ‘West’ constituency.

A corner meeting was held on Friday in support of MLA Sanjay Shirsat’s campaign in the Vishnunagar area of Jawahar Colony. During the meeting, Shirsat addressed the crowd, and women welcomed him with a traditional reception. The event was attended by district chief Rajendra Janjal, deputy city chief Rajesh Jangle, Pradeep Gunwani, Jalindar Shendge, Councilor Ankita Vidhate, Anil Vidhate, Pukhraj Kale, Sunil Sonawane, Ajay Dahiphale, Tukaram Bharande, former Councilor Shobha Kale, Vicky Salve, Raj Jawale and officials from Shiv Sena and BJP.

Intimidation of people is ongoing

MLA Shirsat stated, "I am an MLA who serves the people, not one who shuts down businesses. I am your servant, and for the past 15 years, I have always been by your side. I know I have your continued support and blessings. I avoid dirty politics and focus on development. Some individuals in my constituency are trying to intimidate people, but at the right time, the people will teach them a lesson."

Sanjay Shirsat, Mahayuti's candidate for the 'West' constituency, speaking during a corner meeting at Jawahar Colony.