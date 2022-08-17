I-Day at Scholars' English School

Aurangabad, August 17:

Scholars' English School, Katkat Gate branch celebrated the Indian Independence Day. Students presented multiple performances including pyramids by girls and boys, singing of patriotic songs and speeches.

The best principal award was given to both the headmistresses Waseem Unissa (Scholars' primary) and Nazira Banu (High School).

Educationist Wahida Wahab, Adv Gazala Afreen, Shakila Pathan, Jinsi PSI Ashfaq Shaikh, school academic director Sana Farheen, and joint secretary Mujtaba Muzakkir were present. The performance of the students was appreciated by all. Murassa and Alveera Jozi conducted the proceedings. Teaching and non-teaching staff worked for the success.